Our angry ancestors would have joined the #FixTheCountry demo - Blakk Rasta

He reckons the people got the courage from the guidance of the ancestors

He also added that the demo is to send a warning to the leadership of the country

The demo has been in the works for several weeks

Radio presenter, Blakk Rasta says Ghanaian ancestors would have joined the #FixTheCountry which took place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, if they could physically do so.

He made the assertion speaking to Citi FM's Dzifa Ametam as part of a number of Ghanaians who took to the streets of Accra to express their displeasure with the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Rasta added that the ancestors of the country are angry about the lack of development of the country.

"If the ancestors were physically alive, they would be part of this demonstration. The ancestor's spirit pushed us into coming out on this day to represent them and to ask the leadership to stop disgracing our ancestors. to let the leadership know that the ancestors who shed their blood for this country are angry and their blood is speaking from the ground," said the man known for the song 'Barack Obama.'

"We are here to let the whole world know that we have a leadership that is not representing us. All the loans they are getting, all the borrowing, all the flying and bathing in the skies. All those things do not represent us so we are only here to let the whole world know that these guys in power are not representing us and we are sending the message clearly that it is better they start representing us now than later."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Supreme Court of Ghana had annulled the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry demonstration that had earlier been scheduled to take place several weeks ago.

This was with the help of three young, bold, courageous, and passionate lawyers, Noah Tetteh, Kenneth Ghartey and Justice Sai. One of them, Kenneth Ghartey, shared their picture in a post that gained massive reactions on Twitter.

On his personal handle, @KNOGhartey, Kenneth Ghartey indicated in the caption of the picture that they will help fix the country by winning cases in court for the movement.

