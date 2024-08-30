The illegal mining activity being conducted along the Konongo-Accra highway has been halted

Illegal mining along the Konongo-Accra highway has been temporarily halted.

Residents have called for a sustained plan to prevent the illegal miners from returning to the site.

Residents in Konongo want a sustained effort to keep illegal miners away.

TV3 News first reported on illegal mining along the highway earlier in August, which polluted the Owerri River.

The reports prompted action from the Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council.

TV3 News reported that the reclamation of the degraded land has also begun.

“The authorities should intensify monitoring at the site to ensure no illegal activity goes on. If not, the miners may come back”, Ismael Issah, a farmer, told the station.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akim Central, Robert Yaw Kwakye, assured residents that the illegal mining activity would not resume.

“This is our terrain. Whatever means we have to follow to make sure that they’re not there, we will do so to protect the area and make sure that nobody returns."

Otumfuo destools three chiefs

This comes as the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stripped three chiefs of their titles and responsibilities.

The three chiefs from the region were destooled for alleged involvement in illegal mining activity.

The chiefs in question are the Gyaasehene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum.

Concerns about political actors in illegal mining also resurfaced when the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, dared former president John Mahama to stop him from mining in forest reserves.

Otumfuo destools Kwaprahene

YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, over the alleged double sale of land and oath violations.

The Asantehene issued the removal order at a Manhyia Palace sitting, reaffirming the Asantehene's intent expressed in October last year.

The destoolment extended to sub-chiefs deemed unable to provide wise counsel, and Otumfuo called for individuals with land issues in Kwapra to come forward.

