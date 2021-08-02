The CEO of Vodafone Ghana has been recognised as Africa's Most Respected CEO

She was adjudged the Most Respected CEO in telecommunication

Patricia Obo-Nai took home the award for her role in advocating for technologies

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Vodafone Ghana's very own Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been awarded Africa's Most Respected CEO in the telecommunication space as earlier published by myjoyonline on July 31, 2021

The award ceremony dubbed 'The Role of the African Corporate Pace-setters in Maximizing the Opportunities Offered by the AfCFTA' was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) , myjoyonline reported.

The rest of the award categories included; insurance, agro-processing, automobile, aviation, health, media, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Patricia Obo-Nai: CEO of Vodafone Ghana Recognized as Africa's Most Respected CEO in Telecommunication Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The award scheme was intended to celebrate CEOs and senior public officers from 10 different African countries which were Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia, Ethiopia, Benin, Nigeria, Botswana and Cote d'Ivoire.

The intention

"The awards are aimed at bringing together business captains, public sector officials and investors in Africa who deserve recognition for accomplishments in their respective areas of endeavour in the COCID- challenged emerging Africa corporate ecosystem", Chairman of Al Dobowi Group and African Chamber for Trade United Arab Emirates said.

Patricia was celebrated for her outstanding leadership during the heightened parts of the pandemic where she introduced initiatives as part of a comprehensive relief package for Ghanaians.

Why she won

She was also recognised for championing technologies to emphasize the needs of Africa and to leverage technological advancement to drive sustainable development among other innovations.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Madam Patricia shared the article on her timeline with the caption;

Another one for God and country. Thank you for the recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh also reported that award-winning Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana Limited, Patricia Obo-Nai, has successfully been ordained as a pastor in a ceremony.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Vodafone Ghana CEO, Madam Patricia Obo-Nai posted photos from her graduation ceremony.

According to her, the pastoral training took 3 solid "years of sacrifice" but by the grace of God, she to managed to pass out successfully.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen