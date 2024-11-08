The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akim North Constituency stormed a radio station because of grievances

The candidate, Kofi Asamoah, accused the host of a show at Agogo-based Salt FM of making defamatory comments against him

There was an altercation at the station when Asamoah was prevented from entering the studio during a live broadcast

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kofi Asamoah, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate in Asante Akim North, stormed the Agogo-based Salt FM over some alleged defamatory statements against him.

According to Asamoah, a broadcaster at the station, Samuel Acheampong, claimed on air that he had received financial support and resources from their current Member of Parliament to fund his campaign.

Kofi Asamoah is the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akim North. Source: Kofi Asamoah

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that Asamoah, accompanied by some supporters, went to Salt FM on November 7 to confront the host in person.

There was an altercation when he was allegedly prevented from entering the studio during a live broadcast.

In a post on Facebook, Salt FM described the incident as an attack on the station.

The station has since filed an official complaint with the police, though Asamoah has denied storming the station with armed men.

He also accused the station’s owner, an independent parliamentary candidate in the constituency, of using the platform to tarnish his image.

Class FM premises attacked

In a more serious incident, the premises of Class FM were attacked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, by some unknown assailants.

The assailants hurled stones and petrol bombs, which were captured by CCTV footage of the incident released online.

The General Manager of Class FM, Abena Yiadom, said the firebombs did not cause extensive fire damage to the property.

Oppong Nkrumah gives backing to media blackout

YEN.com.gh reported that then-Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is in support of a media blackout of MPs who attack journalists.

He says that while the action may not be effective, it will deter politicians who assault reporters.

The minister also called for law enforcement agencies to ensure justice when such incidents occur.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh