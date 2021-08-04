An elderly man who resembles late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has been spotted among protestors in the ongoing #FixTheCountry demo.

The man who appeared quite livid, was seen expressing his frustration at the current state of the country while giving full support to the demonstration.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man whose name or identity is yet to be known, was seen addressing the media on the reason he was at the demonstration.

Video drops as Rawlings lookalike storms #FixTheCountry demo; blasts gov't

Source: Instagram

He bemoaned why the educational curriculum of the country had been changed yet the government spent a whopping amount of money to purchase past questions for students.

He quizzed if it was wise to buy questions from a discarded syllabus and questioned how beneficial it was going to be to the students.

The man indicated that it was the reason he decided to embark on the match to get government to put their priorities in check.

This follows a report by YEN.com.gh some months ago when the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, revealed that the government spent GH₵68.5 million to buy past questions for final year SHS students.

The decision to purchase the past questions and answers was part of interventions to help the candidates who are beneficiaries of the Free SHS program prepare for the 20/21 WASSCE.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Dr Osei Adutwum said while the government spent GH₵33,6m to buy 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing a man weeping uncontrollably over the poor state of the country at the ongoing #FixTheCountry demonstration has stirred massive emotions online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who was seen wearing a red shirt had made a pit stop by a metallic rail.

With his nose mask on, he was videoed visibly shedding tears with streams running down his face while shaking his head.

Source: Yen