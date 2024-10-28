A video of a Ghanaian Bolt driver sharing an account of how he was mocked for returning a huge sum of money to a passenger has surfaced online

In the viral TikTok video, he noted that the passenger left GH¢30,000 in his vehicle, and he returned, but people close to him were unhappy about his gesture and called him names for that

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some commended him over the gesture while others said otherwise

A kind Ghanaian Bolt driver has recounted his woes after returning a huge sum of money found in his vehicle to a passenger.

In an interview with a content creator, he noted that he picked up a passenger very late at night after contemplating whether or not to go.

A Ghanaian Bolt driver is speaking on how he was fired from work after returning a passenger's money. Image source: Appmultimedia

Source: TikTok

According to him, given the distance between himself and the passenger, he initially wanted to cancel the trip. But after a plea, he decided to go on the trip.

The young man noted that he had a great ride with the passenger, engaging in a lively conversation. After this ride, he got another trip and accepted to take the second person.

Unfortunately, one of the passengers left a brown envelope in the car and upon opening it, he realised it contained a huge sum of money.

He noted that out of fear and not knowing what to do, he informed a friend about the situation and was advised to keep the money. But his conscience betrayed him, insisting he return the money to its owner.

Eventually, the owner of the money called, and he returned it, but that was the beginning of his woes. He noted that he was hated by many, including his close friends.

What breaks his heart the most is that his boss took back his car, leaving him jobless, after he returned the money. For them, he needed to keep it.

Netizens praise Bolt driver for returning money

Netizens who saw the post were filled with mixed reactions and praised him for returning the money in the post's comments section.

@Borlor-dorglo wrote:

"As driver never takes anything that a passenger left in your car."

@Issaka Nashiru wrote:

"Bro always believe in God's blessings and he will surely bless you more than 30,000ghc you did the right thing bro."

@angieampere wrote:

"Why did you hav to tell them in the first place."

@R.M.Anane wrote:

"Eiii ghana paaa is that how we are."

@Nanakwame50 wrote:

"Oh God help this man please."

