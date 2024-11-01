Afrobeats sensation Davido has opened up about his favourite Ghanaian dish following his latest trip to Ghana

The singer's choice has refuelled Ghana and Nigeria's long-existing cultural banter on social media

In the comments section, Nigerians and Ghanaians weighed in on the difference between their versions of the meal

Nigerian musician Davido's latest trip to Ghana has garnered significant traction on social media.

Davido, just like many other celebrities worldwide, has become a huge fan of Ghanaian meals and culture.

Davido eats Fufu and light soup in Ghana.

The Unavailable hitmaker has built a strong reputation with the influencers of Accra's nightlife scene.

The singer, who headed for the club right after landing in Accra, was recently spotted eating with his long-time friend and music executive Showboy.

During their session, Davido established that Fufu and light soup was his favourite Ghanaian dish. His remarks have garnered significant traction on social media.

Davido intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Davidos' recent Fufu and light soup date in Ghana.

yomikun ❤️ said:

Davido Abeg nor chop pepper soup outside ooo I use God beg you we love you

Milliontarget wrote:

The same light soup Nigerians call water water is Davido's favorite 😅

enildorth noted:

My Nigerian brothers and sisters come to Ghana if u want to change location.you will feel at home dear.see davido sef leave Atlanta,Califonia n more to come Ghana to relax as an African vybz.

❤️🕊️ remarked:

OMO life Dey Ghana o. Imagine there’s no Ghana where una go go chop this better food.😂😂 Unfortunately Jarvis wan chop Benz meanwhile she no know the Benz joint 😂😂

Stonebwoy and Davido dine with Rubi Rose

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonewboy had joined Davido, Rubi Rose and their entourage at a restaurant a few hours after the female rapper arrived in Ghana for her performance at a Halloween Party in Accra.

A snippet of Stonebwoy's new song, Jiggle and Whine, featured on the Up and Runnin6 album, played in the background as the stars enjoyed their meal.

The BHIM Nation leader later performed a freestyle of the song and received cheers from some members of Davido's entourage.

