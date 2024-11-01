A video of the young lady who dragged Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah to Oyerepa Afutuo reacting to the DNA test results has surfaced

She noted in the video that she was satisfied with the outcome of the DNA test; however, Father Ankrah was unhappy

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were disappointed in her and expressed their views in the comments section

The young lady who accused Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah of impregnating her and dragged him to Oyerepa Afutuo has reacted to the DNA test results.

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, videos indicating the DNA test results of the comic actor and his alleged baby flooded the internet.

A Ghanaian lady who dragged Father Ankrah to Oyerepa Afutuo is speaking. Image source: Oyerepa Afutuo, Father Ankrah

Source: TikTok

The results confirmed that Father Ankrah was not the biological father of the child, as the young lady claimed.

Father Ankrah was very upset in some videos, confronting the media house over their failure to broadcast the test results.

He argued in the video that the actions of the lady and the media house had caused harm to his reputation; therefore, he needed the media house to use the same platform to update the public on the results of the DNA.

However, the young lady expressed satisfaction with the results, saying she now agrees that TikTok is not her child's biological father.

"The truth has prevailed. I'm okay now," she said in Twi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast lady following DNA results

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were disappointed in her. They criticised her for accusing Father Ankrah of impregnating her.

@Dc Bike wrote:

"ah i don't get it is he the father or not."

@Daniela wrote:

"The lady is 17?"

@Abigail wrote:

"Can someone tell me what is going on here."

@E.Y.BOATENG wrote:

"Kwasia baaaaa."

@MysticKingTyrone wrote:

"very sad."

@auto_wizard wrote:

"Sue them."

@chrisylove wrote:

"Bring it on air."

@Kirk Jones wrote:

"This man doesn’t know the law. Since when was it an offense to video record???"

Father Ankrah threatens legal action

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah has threatened legal action against Oyerepa FM/TV.

The content creator has threatened legal against a DNA facility in Kumasi that conducted a previous paternity test on the boy.

