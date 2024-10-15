A Ghanaian prophet has opened up on a vision he had one year ago about Salifu Amoako and his family

In a post, he forewarned that tragedy would befall Bishop Salifu Amoako and even prayed for him

Many people who took to the comment section of the post have praised the prophet for his accurate prophesy on the incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian prophet has found instant fame after it came to light that in 2023, he prophesied doom for Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his ministry.

Festus Kobena Assan took to Facebook on September 15, 2023, to open up about the bad vision he had concerning Salifu Amoako, hence the need to pray for him.

Ghanaian prophet opens up on a vision he had about Salifu Amoako. Photo credit: @Festus Kobena Assan/Facebook @Bishop Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Bishop Salifu Amoako Atta and I saw an attack of shame and disgrace against yourself and ministry..I pray the Lord takes you and ministry out by fire the lion with God's eyes I sees from far" the 2023 post read.

Following news that the son of Salifu Amoako had been involved in a car crash which claimed the lives of two individuals, Prophet Festus took to Facebook once again to remind Ghanaians of the vision he had a year ago.

He recounted how people criticized him for prophesying doom about the revered man of God.

"When I saw the attack and posted it, musician Nero x came to comment I only see bad about people see let me tell u people something am the lord spirit and what the devil has plan towards God's children's is what God reveals to me so his children's can be watchful in prayers now Bishop son hard accident yesterday and kills 2 people am the lord Prophetic Lion. on the gate of JUDA with God's eyes I sees from far exactly 1 year now careful with the revelation of God from me .prayers with u Bishop and family."

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 36 likes and 29 comments.

Ghanaians react to the prophesy

Social media users who commented on the post commended the prophet for foreseeing the car crash and letting the world know.

Timegh2 indicated:

"Festus Kobena Assan Godbless you for your anointing,can i get your number please."

Kofi Adjei Yirenkyi indicated:

"The devil steps in to ensure these plans never manifest and that's why men of God mostly see the bad because that's God's way of delivering His people. Keep up the good works Festus Kobena Assan."

Vinicius Maestro replied:

"Prophetic lion,sees everywhere."

Lawyer speaks on Salifu's Amoako son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, had reacted to the East Legon accident, which was reportedly caused by Salifu's Amoako son.

Yudah Brown explained that blame can be shifted from the child to the parent, and the family of the victims can also sue the Salifu Amoako family for 'loss of life expectancy.

Many have called for Erald’s arrest and subsequent prosecution, but according to Yudah Brown, the law favours and treats minors differently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh