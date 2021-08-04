A video showing a man weeping uncontrollably over the poor state of the country at the ongoing #FixTheCountry demonstration has stirred massive emotions online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who was seen wearing a red shirt had made a pit stop by a metallic rail.

With his nose mask on, he was videoed visibly shedding tears with streams running down his face while shaking his head.

FixTheCountry: Man spotted weeping like a baby over current state of the country (video)

Source: Instagram

The young man was being consoled by an older woman who was also wearing red attire and had spotted the man looking sad.

While shedding tears, the camera zoomed out and saw the man holding a placard with the inscription, "Bring back Nkrumah's state farms".

It cannot be readily known why the man was crying or if he was a farmer but reports that accompanied the video had it that he was crying because of the dwindling conditions in the country.

Many Ghanaians have stormed the streets of Accra to protest in the popular "FixTheCountry" demo which has been a long time coming.

Popular people and media personalities including Blakk Rasta and Okatakyie have already been spotted on the grounds.

Security personnel are also on the ground to keep the peace so that nothing untoward happens and to see to the protection of state and private properties.

