A frustrated Nigerian man has hit the street to tell the world of his desire to put up his kidney for sale

In a trending video, the man was captured with dark shades standing at a corner of a busy road with cardboard that read 'fresh kidney for sell'

Mixed reactions have greeted the man's daring action as many thought he must really have been frustrated to do such a thing

Desperation has been said to force people into doing weird and unusual things, this is the case of a man who was caught in traffic selling a part of his body.

The frustrated man hit a busy road to advertise his kidney which he had put up for sale at an undisclosed price.

The unidentified man in a disturbing short video shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng stood at a corner of a road that had a traffic jam.

Dressed in black and with dark shades, he held a piece of cardboard that read 'fresh kidney for sell.'

The incident reportedly happened in Lagos. YEN.com.gh could not ascertain what must have driven the man into such action as of the time of making this report.

Nigerians react to the video

@oluwakingcoker said:

"Lol...but you sure say e still fresh cause am interesting."

@oba_ice commented:

"Omo boy done tire , he needs money .. na wa o!"

@opeyemi_oluwatosin7 remarked:

"If I see opportunity of anyone in need of It at this point am ready to sell...the debts is too much on me.

"Pls help me tag anyone in need of It too am da*mn serious."

@iamstevbobo reacted:

"@naijaloadedotng This is not funny , poverty voltage is high."

