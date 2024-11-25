A video of a Ghanaian Chinese man attempting to woo a lady in Twi has got people talking

Sadly, the man could not succeed in his attempt to win the lady's heart since he was interrupted by his Chinese lover

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled and expressed their views in the comment section

A Chinese man has got people laughing after he attempted to woo a Ghanaian lady with his impeccable Twi.

In a viral TikTok video, the Chinese man approaches the lady standing under a tree to engage in a conversation and probably woo her.

Chinese man gets caught as he tries to woo a Ghanaian lady with his impeccable. Image source: Ciug_gh

Source: TikTok

The Chinese man spoke incredible Twi, immediately catching the lady's attention.

He began the conversation by inquiring about her well-being and then requested her name in Twi.

Intrigued, she responded sweetly. Just as their conversation was about to deepen, a Chinese woman, presumably his lover, unexpectedly appeared in the video, abruptly ending their interaction.

Visibly upset, his Chinese lover stormed off, and he followed her, leaving the Ghanaian woman alone. When he returned, she had left, leaving him alone and bewildered.

Watch the video below:

Netizens excited over Chinese man's video

The video of the Chinese man trying to woo the Ghanaian lady with his Twi has got many people laughing on social media. Netizens expressed their views in the comment section.

@Ohemaa wrote:

"As3m Ben koraa nie Ghana."

@Oscar Vincent wrote:

"Eee kwameeee na weso33333 haar summer chill summer chill. Obroni can fool for money in this economy."

@DZIGBORDI_ wrote:

"Ah is she trying to say S3 makye wo? Summer chill."

@ØPÃÑÄ wrote:

"Which country is this."

@Murphy wrote:

"did I hear summer chill."

@Akua Baapa wrote:

"waa hwɛ obaa to sɛ sandpaper."

@Adeikotei16 wrote:

"Who convinced Jessica to do this ??"

@Proud nurse norb wrote:

"The pressure increased or decreased."

