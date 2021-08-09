Footage from a church service during one of its deliverance sessions has generated reactions on social media

In the video that made rounds, the pastor lifted a tall man off the ground and threw him into the congregation

The church members scampered for safety as they watched the pastor repeat the act in another section of the congregation

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video capturing scenes from a delivery session in a church.

While churches are known to carry out deliverance according to their beliefs, the manner in which the one in the video took place wowed many.

In the video shared on Instagram by @tattleroomng, the pastor had a taller male congregant before him and mumbled some words while touching parts of the man's body.

In a swift manner, he made a belly-to-belly lift of the man and threw him into the congregation.

Both men landed on the floor as the man's weight seemed to drag the pastor with him while he made the throw.

Unperturbed, the pastor repeated the process but this time, he carried the man on his shoulder.

The man fell while the congregants watched in awe.

Legit.ng could not independently verify the location or identity of the church as of the time of making this report.

Social media reacts

@wahaladeyonline said:

"Na religion keeeee Africans.... Come and try this in any white man land... That church go close down the nxt day."

@catch_da_cruiz commented:

"This what we call content creating not miracle service."

@e_magnate_biz_ltd wrote:

"The violent take it by force."

In other news, [opular Ghanaian pastor, Revrend Obofour, is making waves on social media after reports indicated that he has been crowned as a chief in Accra.

Many Ghanaian have since taken to social media to express their displeasure about a Christian pastor occupying a role regarded as 'non christ-like'.

He was given a stool name Nii Gyata and it appears some Ga people are unhappy about an Asante man being crowned chief on Ga land.

