Steelmaker ArcelorMittal to close two plants in France: unions
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
ArcelorMittal, the world's second-biggest steelmaker, plans to close two plants in northern France, which together employ more than 130 people, unions said on Monday.
ArcelorMittal is the latest company to announce plans to cut jobs and close plants in France, which is struggling with economic headwinds.
A total of 112 people are employed at the company's site near Reims and another 24 at Denain, according to the unions.
"Production is scheduled to cease in June," the unions said in a statement. First departures will begin as early as April.
ArcelorMittal had indicated last week that the two sites were suffering from a "sharp drop in activity" among its industrial and automotive customers "which has accelerated in recent months".
Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims earlier Monday, protesting against the plans.
Workers were also called to mobilise on Tuesday.
On Monday, ArcelorMittal called on the European Union to protect the competitiveness of European steel.
In early November, French tyre company Michelin said it would close two French plants by early 2026, the latest signs of struggles in the European auto industry.
The plants in Cholet and Vannes in western France together employ more than 1,250 people.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.