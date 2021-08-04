A Nigerian pastor, Juliet Olele, has put a smile on a woman's face after paying her daughter's school fee of N38,000

Pastor Olele gave the 13-year-old girl a scholarship from SS1 to university level for scoring 8 As and 2 Cs in her Junior School Certificate Examination

The Nigerian pastor assists the needy through the Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation which she founded

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Nigerian pastor, Juliet Olele, has fulfilled her promise after giving a cleaner's daughter scholarship from SS1 to the university level.

Pastor Olele was impressed that the young girl, Favour Patrick, got 8 As and 2 Cs in her Junior School Certificate Examination.

Pastor Juliet Olele has put a smile on the faces of mother and daughter. Photo credit: Juliet Olele

Source: UGC

How it started

In a video Pastor Olele shared on her Facebook page, Favour and her mother expressed gratitude to God and their benefactor after the Christian cleric announced the scholarship in church.

The mother and daughter couldn't hold back their tears of joy as they embraced Pastor Olele for her kindheartedness.

How it's going

Pastor Olele visited the teenager's school to pay her first tuition fee of N38,000 through the Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation.

Favour and her mother embraced Pastor Olele when she stepped into the building, saying they were happy to see her.

Speaking with a member of staff of the school, Pastor Olele said:

"My name is Pastor Juliet Olele, by the grace of God I'm also the founder of Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation. Along the line, we discovered Favour. She came out with a flying colour in her school and our foundation decided to give her a scholarship."

Tears of joy

Favour's mother couldn't stop crying when narrating how she struggled to make sure that her daughter went to school.

She thanked God for sending her a helper and also expressed gratitude to the school for the assistance they rendered her in the past.

Favour also appreciated her benefactor and prayed for the foundation.

Nigerian female pastor builds house for 72-year-old widow

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Pastor Juliet Olele put a smile on a 72-year-old widow's face as she built her a house after she was abandoned by her son.

The pastor who extended the kind gesture through Comforter's Hand of Care Foundation she founded had earlier visited the woman at her dilapidated wooden home.

In the video shared on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as MC see gobe, the pastor assured the septuagenarian that she would pull down the dilapidated house and build a better one for her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh