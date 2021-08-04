A bearded man has found himself in the midst of the lion's den after he was caught stealing electrical cables from one of the offices of a police station in the country.

In a new video spotted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the thief who had been busted by some police officers was seen sweeping the compound of the station.

Another part of the video showed him singing in a melodious voice to the police officers who were enjoying his performance.

Following the performance, the man and tedious sweeping in the dead of the night, the man was given some food to eat.

According to the commentary in the video, the thief indicated that he visited the police station for the 'operation' because he was hungry and did not know where to turn to for food.

The video showed the said cables he was going to steal with one policewoman asking how much he was even going to earn if he sold them off to scrap dealers.

Following his admission of guilt and speaking his truth regarding why he went into stealing, the kind policewoman ordered kenkey with fish and pepper from a nearby vendor for him.

Within minutes, the man had finished the kenkey and was seen looking quite satisfied.

