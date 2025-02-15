Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has celebrated his girlfriend Janine Mackson on her birthday and Valentine's Day

The Black Stars midfielder is expected to feature for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday

Partey and his teammates recently returned to England after a week in Dubai for a warm weather camp

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey delivered a special present to his partner, Janine Mackson, on Valentine's Day, which was also her birthday.

The couple, who have a child together, marked the moment in bliss despite the Arsenal midfielder not appearing in their latest post.

Partey returned to England this week with his Arsenal teammates after a week in Dubai for a warm-weather camp.

Thomas Partey celebrates girlfriend on her birthday and Valentine's Day. Photo: Julian Finney Instagram/ janineomi.

In photos shared on social media, Ms Mackson received a bouquet of red roses, as she celebrated her birthday and Valentine's day together.

The Ghana international and the model have been together for a while and have made no secret of their relationship.

Partey has reportedly tied the knot with Ms Mackson in a secret wedding.

The duo welcomed their first child together, Alaia, last year.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player and his Arsenal teammates will return to action on Saturday with a game against strugglers Leicester City.

The 31-year-old has had an outstanding campaign this season, scoring three goals and delivering two assists in 23 matches in the Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

He also played a pivotal role as Arsenal reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Partey performs father duties

The Black Stars midfielder, who became a father last year, spends a lot of time with his daughter.

During the Africa Cup Nations qualifiers, Partey, who could not make the squad, took the opportunity to have time with Alaia, strolling the streets of London.

He even dedicated his strike in the Premier League to his lovely daughter, who was in the stands with his lover during the game.

Partey is expected to return to the national team in March for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar after meeting Otto Addo in London early this month.

Partey dedicates goal to daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey produced a new celebration during Arsenal's thumping victory in the English Premier League last Saturday.

The Arsenal midfield dynamo netted a belter as the Gunners cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

The long-range strike was his second of the campaign, having netted a similar goal against Aston Villa early in the season.

