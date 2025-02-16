Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer Memphis Depay celebrated his 31st birthday at the plush Palacios do Cedros in Brazil

The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward invited his Corinthians teammates and workers of the club to the private party

Depay, who spends most of his holidays in Ghana, moved to Brazil last year after leaving Atletico Madrid

Memphis Depay celebrated his 31st birthday in style after inviting players and staff of Corinthians to a luxurious palace in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to enjoy the moment together.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian turned 31 on February 13, 2025, and organised a formal party for his Brazilian team at the Palacios do Cedros, in the Ipiranga district.

Memphis also offered to play for the non-playing staff who could not afford a formal attire for the event last Thursday, as reported by Vesson.

The palace which hosted the wedding of Brazil legend Ronaldo da Lima saw guest have the opportunity to meet their favourite stars and take photos with them.

Depay is known for his lavish birthday celebrations.

Last year, the former Manchester United forward invited Nigerian music superstar Davido and top football stars to celebrate his 30th birthday in Spain. Also on the list of invited guests was Ghanaian president aspirant in the 2024 election Nana Kwame Bediako.

The Dutch footballer moved to Brazil in 2024 after leaving Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid, where he spent two season.

Depay has been a key figure at Corinthians since joining them from the Madrid club, sharing more of his life apart from football with the people of Brazil.

Depay shares moment with Neymar

The 31-year-old shared a heartwarming moment with the returning Brazil legend during a game between Corinthians and Santos.

Corinthians defeated Santos but it was the two football icons who stole the moment with their extraordinary skills.

Memphis and Neymar exchanges football jerseys and boots after the match as a show of respect at the end of the game.

The Holland international missed Corinthians' game against Portuguesa as the Brazilian giants prepare for the new campaign.

Last season, Memphis scored seven goals in 11 Brazilian Serie A games, per Transfermarkt.

Depay flaunts Ghana mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has left many gushing after news went rife that he now owns a plush mansion in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Photos making rounds on social media showed the 30-year-old in the company of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his children.

The post, which evidently showed Depay having a nice time in Ghana, also indicated that the former Manchester United star player now owns a waterfront home on Lake Bomsomtwe.

