Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has finally netted his first goal of the season for Southampton in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars forward scored on his 23rd birthday to halve the deficit for the Premier League game between Southampton and AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana, who has struggled with injuries since his move to England, was handed another starting role by manager Ivan Juric.

Kamaldeen Sulemana scores as Southampton lose to Bournemouth. Photo: Matt Watson.

The 23-year-old was the Saints' brightest spot in the game as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Saint Mary's.

In a video shared on social media, Sulemana picked a pass from Nigeria's Paul Onauchu before smashing home with his left foot.

Meanwhile, following a bright start from the visitors, Bournemouth scored twice in two minutes with goals from Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie.

Despite Sulemana's strike, Bournemouth restored their two-goal lead after Marcus Tarvenier buried Antoine Semenyo's assist.

The defeat, however, leaves the Saints rooted at the bottom of the table after 25 matches with only nine points.

Sulemana has made 13 appearances in the English Premier League, scoring a goal.

United manager praises Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shared his admiration for the Ghanaian winger following his explosive game at Old Trafford.

The Saints forward's electric pace caused troubles for the United defence.

"A very difficult game. They did a very good job, Southampton, creating spaces between the lines. Their number 20 [Sulemana] had a lot of space behind, we had a hard time stopping that player," he said after the game.

Unfortunately for Sulemana, an Amad Diallo late hat-trick condemned Southampton to a 3-1 defeat.

