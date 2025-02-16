Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive campaign with a goal contribution against Southampton

The Ghana international celebrated in style after the match at the Saint Mary's as Bournemouth returned to Vitality Park with three points

The former Bristol City forward is attracting interests from top clubs with Chelsea being the latest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo flexed his muscles after starring in Bournemouth victory over Southampton at Saint Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward delivered his eleventh goal contribution in the English topflight this season to help the Cherries to a 3-1 win.

Although he was not on target, Semenyo delivered the assist for Bournemouth's third to seal another vital win.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates Bournemouth win over Southampton at Saint Mary's. Photo: Steve Bardens/ Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Semenyo showed off his ripped body as he celebrated the victory at Saint Mary's.

He said: Another three in the bag. Come on boys."

The English-born Ghanaian is enjoying an outstanding season in the Premier League, surpassing his numbers from the last campaign, where he made a ten-goal contribution.

He is the second Ghanaian player after Anthony Yeboah to make back-to-back ten-goal contribution in the English topflight.

Meanwhile, in an entertaining encounter on Saturday afternoon, the Cherries opened the scoring through Burkina Faso star Dango Ouattara.

Two minutes later Ryan Christie doubled the lead for Bournemouth as the headed into the break with a two-goal advantage.

After the break, Semenyo's compatriot, Kamaldeen Sulemana reduced the deficit for the Saints.

However, Semenyo marred Sulemana's 23rd birthday as he served the assist for Bournemouth's third, which was converted by Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth manager reacts to victory

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola insists they deserved the victory after another impressive display from his players.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

"I don't care about the position right now. I continue with the same spirit. 43 points is a good amount but we need many more. We have to focus on the next games. Let's see where we are and later in the season we can look at the standings. It is early.

"We definitely deserve the results we are getting and this is not a given that you are going to perform the same way until the end. If we perform in the same way, we will be there and be close. But it is difficult to stay at this level until the end of the season."

Chelsea interested in Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has become the latest target for English giants Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who is having a dream campaign, has emerged a top priority for the London club. Antoine Semenyo attracts interest from English giants Chelsea.

According to Spanish tabloid Fihajes, the Blues are preparing a 50 million Euros bid for the Ghanaian international.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh