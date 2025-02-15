2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, has reacted to his engagement to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru in a video

The old woman begged Natasha to 'free' her son by removing the beads she put on his hand and neck

The video of 2baba’s mother appealing to Natasha spread on social media and generated mixed reactions

Rose Idibia, the mother of iconic Nigerian musician 2Baba is not pleased with his engagement to Edo state lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

In a video which fast trending online, Mrs Idibia indicated that her son was not in his right senses to make this decision. "not in his right senses."

2Baba's mother is opposed to the engagement between her son and his new girlfriend, Natasha Osawaru. Photo source: @official2baba, @amtheirfavourite

Source: Instagram

2Baba's viral proposal to Natasha Osawaru

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, 2Baba, known in private life as Innocent Idibia, was spotted putting a ring on the finger of Natasha, a young politician in Edo state.

His proposal came barely 24 hours after the African Queen hitmaker unveiled Natasha as his new lover and asked his fans to help ask her to marry him.

The proposal sparked many reactions, as some online users pointed to similarities between Natasha and Annie Idibia, 2Baba's wife, whom he is seeking to divorce.

2Baba's mother against proposal to Natasha Osawaru

As social media deals with the unexpected proposal, the African Queen hitmaker's mother has come out to oppose the move.

In a dramatic response shared on the Instagram pages of 2Baba's siblings, Mrs Idibi emotionally appealed to Nigerian mothers to intervene.

"I'm calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son," she pleaded in the video.

She expressed concern about her son's behaviour, noting that he is going through divorce proceedings.

In a startling allegation, Mrs Idibia called Osawaru to "remove the beads" from 2Baba's hand and neck, suggesting possible spiritual implications.

"My son is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son, this is not him. Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

Watch 2Baba's mother's video below:

Reactions to 2Baba's mother's plea to Natasha

The video of 2Baba’s mother's opposition to her son's proposal to Natasha Osawaru and her plea for the Edo state lawmaker to free him has triggered mixed reactions.

Tarelas1 said:

“Tell your son to stay one place too 😂. Natasha no leave am o 😄.”

Micheal_ogabor said:

“My heart goes out to all the young children involved. I hope they don’t develop any form of trauma from this show of shame. Please consider your children’s mental health.. especially the teenage ones.”

Heypurity said:

“I wanted to say the same oooo that Tubaba is acting like someone under a spell 😂.”

Liyoncebee_ said:

“What a good start of marriage 😂😂😂.”

Bond__builders said:

"I keep telling people... there's no how a person will spend years with another person and just move ahead like there was nothing. Esp if there have had several years of dating plus years of marriage and children and all the achievements together. Instead, they would wait to get over them first than just move one with another partner like dat. Except it is spiritual or the person is just masking it."

Young, Famous, African stars react to divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Young, Famous African cast had taken to social media to express their unconditional support for Annie Idibia amid her divorce from 2Baba.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib, Namibian actor Luis Munana and several others have made social media posts to show support for their cast mate.

Source: YEN.com.gh