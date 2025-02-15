The beautiful game of football thrives on passion, but that same intensity can sometimes spark controversy

Heated exchanges between players and referees are nothing new, particularly in high-stakes encounters where every decision is magnified

That was what unfurled at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona when Real Madrid played against Osasuna

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of one such moment after a fiery interaction with referee José Munuera Montero, igniting widespread debate over what was actually said on the pitch.

The 21-year-old midfielder, renowned for his competitive nature, appeared visibly frustrated with officiating throughout the game, which led to his sending-off.

Referee Jose Munuera Montero has revealed what Jude Bellingham said to him, which led to the latter's sending off. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Since receiving his marching orders, speculation quickly spread that his words had crossed a boundary, leading to his straight red card.

However, with only lip-reading attempts fuelling the discussion, the full context remained elusive.

Referee who Bellingham 'insulted' breaks his silence

Montero has now provided his version of events, clarifying what led to Bellingham’s dismissal. In an exchange with Luka Modric captured by Movistar Fútbol, the referee claimed:

"He said expletives to me," the referee said, as quoted by MadridXtra.

His explanation did little to quell the controversy, as Modrić immediately refuted the assertion, passionately defending his teammate:

"No! No! He didn't say anything! He didn't say anything."

Why Real Madrid were furious with referee Montero

Tensions had been simmering throughout the match, with Los Blancos feeling aggrieved over several key incidents.

According to Madrid Zone, they were particularly incensed by:

Three penalty appeals were ignored. Kylian Mbappé shoved in the chest with no repercussions. Vinícius Jr. was slapped in the face, yet no punishment for the offender. Mbappé elbowed with no intervention from VAR. Carlo Ancelotti was booked for merely requesting a penalty review. Fran García pushed into the advertising boards without any disciplinary action taken

With frustrations reaching boiling point, Bellingham’s reaction was likely the final straw in Madrid’s mounting discontent.

Jude Bellingham's red card costs Madrid dearly

To make matters worse, Real Madrid failed to secure maximum points, as Ante Budimir’s second-half penalty cancelled out Mbappé’s opener, resulting in a disappointing draw.

The result leaves the Spanish champions vulnerable at the summit of La Liga, with Atlético Madrid and Barcelona closing in, adding even more pressure to an already intense title race.

Bellingham compared to Zidane

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported on Jude Bellingham’s swift emergence as Real Madrid’s midfield maestro, shining in both domestic and European competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, impressed by the young Englishman’s talent, compared his playing style to that of club icon Zinedine Zidane.

With Bellingham already making a significant impact, Ronaldo firmly believes he has a promising future at the Spanish powerhouse.

Source: YEN.com.gh