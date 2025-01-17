Akosua Saffy, a Ghanaian teacher who recently moved to Germany, expressed frustration over discouraging comments from fellow Ghanaians

She claimed many Ghanaians abroad appear to be "gatekeeping," both online and in person, to deter others from joining them

In response to her post, some advised her to change her social circle in Germany for a more supportive environment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian teacher who recently relocated to Germany has expressed frustration at the discouraging comments she receives from other Ghanaians who are already abroad.

She said the Ghanaian community abroad is gatekeeping the place to prevent others from joining them.

Akosua Saffy laments discouraging comments from fellow Ghanaians in Germany after she arrived. Photo credit: @Akosua_Saffy

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Akosua Saffy said people do not only share videos online discouraging others from travelling but try to talk new immigrants into returning to Ghana.

“You might think this is for social media, but trust me, they do this in person too. Almost everyone I’ve met here is discouraging and telling me to go back to Ghana. It’s like they hate to see us join them, and they are gatekeeping the place.”

She explained that almost all the Ghanaians she has met in Germany have asked her to return to her home country.

Her comment was a response to a video where a young man warned Ghanaians against travelling abroad. He used the cold as a reason to make his point.

However, in the comments of Akosua Saffy’s post, one person told her to change her circle of friends in Germany so she can thrive.

Netizens corroborate sentiments about Ghanaians living abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Akosua Safy’s post. Read them below:

@Alhaji_dubaa said:

“Ghanaians hate seeing their people abroad; that’s why when you travel, it’s best to be friends with Indians, Mexicans or Nigerians.”

@on_Blvck119 wrote:

“Honestly, it’s not discouraging. I can tell you for a fact that they only tell you about the conditions there, but they don’t force you to make decisions. You emphasising on Ghanaians to make it seem like that is the normal behaviour of Ghanaians is a lie.”

@Akosua_Saffy responded:

“Not all of them, some are good people. Only taking scout of this particular guys' type of behaviour.”

@AMLJYAP said:

“They want you to come back to the 2,700 Cedis 🤣🤣. God forbid.”

@Sandra_dalous wrote:

“That’s how they are. My dad’s friend told me to go back to Ghana after I contacted him to assist me. He told me there is nothing here so I should go back.”

@Essuanlive said:

“I think you should change your circle because it’s totally different to what I experienced.”

Germany-based lady urges Ghanaians to relocate abroad

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady in Germany encouraged her fellow Ghanaians to travel abroad when they got the opportunity.

She stated that it was pretty easy to live abroad, contrary to what some Ghanaians claimed.

Netizens who watched the video applauded her for her view, which does not seem to be shared by the majority.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh