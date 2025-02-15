2022 GMB 3rd runner-up Amoani has received a Master of Laws (LLM) in Information Technology Law from the University of Ghana

Amoani was part of the congregants at the university graduate congregation on Thursday, February 12, 2025

She shared photos from her graduation ceremony and garnered loads of congratulatory messages online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant Sally Odei-Amoani has bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Sally, simply known as Amoani on GMB, received a Master of Laws (LLM) in Information Technology Law at the university's congregation on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

2022 GMB 3rd runner-up Amoani receives a Master of Laws degree from the University of Ghana. Photo source: @miss_amoani

Source: Instagram

Miss Amoani announced her new academic achievements by sharing photos of her graduation on social media.

The photos had the 2022 GMB 3rd runner-up (fourth place) rocking a red dress mixed with colourful African print material. She matched her look with red open-toe high-heeled shoes.

Wearing a sash around the neck and an academic hat in addition to her beautiful outfit, she was full of smiles in her photos.

In her caption to the photos, she shared the inspirational story of how she initially struggled with the programme but overcame it after a conversation with her course coordinator Professor Kwaku Boadu.

"...One Friday afternoon before a programming class, Prof asked to have a word with me outside. Oh my heart skipped! He said (without warning or reproof), “I have been checking your grades and it seems to me that YOU ARE DOING THE BAREST MINIMUM”. Oh how my heart sank! A whole me? I thought. I assured Prof I was going to be better and do better. He mentioned he would look out for me.

"From that day, it felt like a monster had been released! The speed and accuracy with which I took the program! From doing “the barest minimum” to writing the most excellent papers in Cyber,Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Information Control, Data Protection and E-Commerce laws!"

"This degree is a combination of sweat and tears and just a girl who strived to be better for herself and her community. My name is Amoani, I AM MY ANCESTORS’ WILDEST DREAM!," she added.

Congrats pour for Amoani after Master's graduation

Amoani's announcement has earned massive congratulations from her online followers, many of whom are impressed by her achievement.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations Girl🎊👑🎊 I am super proud of you 💪🏻Keep shining superstar🙌🏽🌟🙌🏽🎉💝🎉."

nakuafrimpomaa28 saidL

"Eeeei ei ei ei, kas3 eeei, well done dearest ♥️ abaayewa yi wa sua ade3 ampa eeeeeei 👍."

dzigbordikwaku said:

"Super Congratulations my dear girl! Keep Flying! ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥."

jennifer_afrane said:

"Proud of you👏. You’ve done so well dear😘😘. Greater things to come."

Jackie Appiah graduates with Master's from Legon

In similar news on YEN.com.gh, actress Jackie Appiah graduated with a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana

Jackie Appiah graduated alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu, at the school's graduation congregation

Videos from the graduation ceremony which emerged online excited some of her admirers who shared their congratulatory messages

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh