Akufo-Addo will today swear in Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

This is as a result of approval from parliament following a unanimous recommendation by the Appointments Committee

He will be the second to fill the position after the resignation of Amidu in October 2020

Kissi Agyabeng the new Special Prosecutor nominee will be sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony will be done later today, Thursday, August 5, 2021.

He will become the youngest and the second person to serve in the office after Martin Alamisi Amidu resigned in October 2020 stating various reasons.

Akufo-Addo to swear-in Kissi Agyebeng as Ghana's 2nd Special Prosecutor today Photo credit: Starrnfmonline (modified by author)

On Friday, July 30, 2021, less than an hour after Agyebeng's five-hour-long vetting by the appointments committee, he was unanimously approved.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, in announcing the decision of the house said Agyebeng has been approved.

“The motion is adopted, Kissi Agyebeng has been confirmed as a nominee for the position of Special Prosecutor,” he said.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, to answer to various questions thrown at him.

On the fight against corruption, Kissi Agyebeng said he will rather focus on making it difficult to engage in the canker as trying to stop it would be nearly impossible.

During his vetting, the Special Prosecutor-nominee stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved. “I will be looking out in respect of the sources of that income… whatever the source of the income is; should be lawful,” he said.

When he was questioned by a member of the appointment committee if Ghana should criminalise unexplained wealth, he said that would depend on the defense of the person in question.

