He sounded very angry about the government asking Ghana to make monthly contributions to build the national edifice

A Plus reckons there are more important things to spend that kind of money

He also added that people around the president are scared to tell him the truth

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in Ghanaian showbiz and political circles as A-Plus has slammed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the call for citizens to contribute to the building of the national cathedral.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance had made a plea for Ghanaians to contribute to the construction of the religious edifice during the reading of the mid-year budget review.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, A Plus lashed out at the decision adding that there are a lot of pressing issues that would be wholly supported by Ghanaians should the government decide to raise funds for like hospitals.

To back his point, he mentioned that workers at Korle Bu, the nation's premier university feared one of the buildings would have collapsed during an earthquake.

"People didn't vote for you to build a church for any sky daddy. And God would be very angry that you when you were sick, they didn't put you in a cathedral here, they took you to America," said A Plus.

"People have given you that privilege so at least create a place where people's kids won't die from malaria. That is being a human being. Nobody is afraid of anybody. Me I won't insult anybody but I am telling you exactly what it is."

The cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, to commemorate Ghana's independence day.

