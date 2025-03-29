5 Key Records of Cristiano Ronaldo That Put Him Above Ronaldo Luís Nazário

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima on key number of globall football records

The Brazilian Ronaldo and Portuguese great are regarded as two of the most iconic players to play the game

While the ex-Man United forward is still playing aged 40, the former Barcelona star is president of Real Valladolid

Portugal great, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Brazil cult hero, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, two of the most iconic names in football history, share more than just their first names.

Both legends have left an indelible mark on global football, winning titles, breaking records, and captivating fans worldwide. However, when comparing their careers, there are certain records where Cristiano Ronaldo outshines his Brazilian counterpart, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, often referred to as R9.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal game vs Denmark on March 23, 2025. Image credit: Carlos Rodrigues and Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Below are five key records that highlight the differences between the two footballing legends who stands tall in the pantheon of greats in Real Madrid's history.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo has more career goals

One of the most telling statistics that places Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of R9 is his goal tally. The ex-Manchester United player has scored a staggering 929 career goals in 1052 appearances for both club and country at the time of writing this article on March 29, 2025. This record is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and insatiable desire to score. His club career alone has seen him net 793 goals in 1271 appearances, while he has added 136 goals in 219 games for Portugal.

In contrast, R9's career goal tally stands at 414 goals in 616 appearances, a remarkable number in itself but far behind C. Ronaldo’s. While the Brazilian's goal-scoring exploits were legendary, particularly during his prime years, his career was also marred by injuries, which significantly impacted his overall numbers. Unlike Ronaldo, who continues to play at a high level for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, R9's career was cut short due to frequent knee problems. This record, however, is one where C. Ronaldo's relentless work ethic and fitness have allowed him to build an unparalleled legacy.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo has won more Ballon d'Or titles

Another area where C. Ronaldo has left R9 trailing is in the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the coveted prize six times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021), solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in football history. The Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best player in the world, is a reflection of both individual brilliance and contribution to team success.

On the other hand, the ex-Inter Milan and AC Milan forward, widely regarded as one of the greatest natural talents football has ever seen, has won the Ballon d'Or twice (1997 and 2002). R9's Ballon d'Or victories were well deserved, with his performances during the late 1990s and early 2000s making him a footballing phenomenon. However, C. Ronaldo's ability to stay at the top of his game for over a decade, consistently delivering world-class performances across multiple leagues and competitions, has ensured he remains the more decorated player when it comes to Ballon d'Ors.

3. C. Ronaldo has 5 UEFA Champions League titles

The UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football, and it is one of the most sought-after trophies in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently scooped the Guiness World Record award of most international football wins, has dominated this competition throughout his career, winning five Champions League titles, and that is one with Manchester United (2008) and four with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). These triumphs have cemented his standing as one of the greatest players ever to grace the competition.

In comparison, R9, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, never won the UEFA Champions League. Despite playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs, such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima failed to claim the prestigious European trophy. While his individual brilliance was never in question, the lack of a Champions League title on his resume is one of the few gaps in his illustrious career. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League success stands as one of the defining aspects of his legacy, further cementing his place ahead of R9 in this aspect.

4. Al-Nassr's Ronaldo has more international goals

When it comes to international football, Cristiano Ronaldo has also outperformed R9 by a significant margin. The Portugal national football team icon is the all-time leading goal scorer in men’s international football, having scored 136 goals for Portugal in 219 appearances. His international career has been marked by remarkable consistency, and he has been instrumental in helping Portugal win major international trophies, including the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025. Image credit: Diogo Cardoso

Source: Getty Images

In contrast, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima scored 62 goals in 98 appearances for Brazil. While R9’s goal-scoring rate for his national team was impressive, especially given the quality of players Brazil has produced, it falls short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement. Moreover, while R9 played in the golden age of Brazilian football, where his partnership with other stars like Rivaldo and Ronaldinho dominated global football, Ronaldo’s international career has been marked by consistent excellence over a longer period.

5. C.Ronaldo's 7 UEFA Champions League top scorer awards

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to perform at the highest level in the UEFA Champions League is further exemplified by his seven UEFA Champions League top scorer awards. He won these prestigious awards in the 2007–08, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, and 2017–18 seasons. His consistency in finishing as the competition's top scorer showcases his lethal instinct in front of goal, year after year, as he led his teams to success on the continental stage.

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, despite his many achievements in club football, never finished a season as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. Although he played in the competition with elite clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, he was never able to clinch the top scorer award. Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to maintain such a high level of performance in Europe’s most prestigious competition over the years is another record that firmly places him ahead of R9 in this comparison.

Brazilian Ronaldo fires CBF

YEN.com.gh ealier reported Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima's complaints against the Brazil Footbal Confederation after his failed bid to lead the football governing body of his country.

Source: YEN.com.gh