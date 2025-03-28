Two People Reported Dead In Eastern Region After School Bus Crash During Excursion To Akosombo
Two people from the Ben Kunadu SDA Basic School in the Asante Akyem Municipality of the Ashanti Region have died in a road crash in the Easter Region.
Citi News reported that the March 28 crash occurred between Adukrom and Somanya.
Other school kids have sustained injuries in the road crash. Citi News reported that over 60 students were travelling.
The tragedy occurred when the bus lost control while descending the Aseseeso hill and crashed.
The students were en route to Akosombo for an excursion when the crash happened.
Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey joined rescue efforts at the scene of the accident.
She helped transport some injured students to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital in Somanya.
Two critical cases from the crash have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for specialised care.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.