Two people from the Ben Kunadu SDA Basic School in the Asante Akyem Municipality of the Ashanti Region have died in a road crash in the Easter Region.

Citi News reported that the March 28 crash occurred between Adukrom and Somanya.

Other school kids have sustained injuries in the road crash. Citi News reported that over 60 students were travelling.

The tragedy occurred when the bus lost control while descending the Aseseeso hill and crashed.

The students were en route to Akosombo for an excursion when the crash happened.

Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey joined rescue efforts at the scene of the accident.

She helped transport some injured students to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital in Somanya.

Two critical cases from the crash have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for specialised care.

