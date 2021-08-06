A Bangladesh groom and his wedding party have been severely injured in lightning strikes that took place in the region

According to reports, at least 17 have been declared dead

The region is no stranger to severe weather conditions but some experts believe deforestation may be contributing to the more frequent storms

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A Bangladesh wedding party have been hit by severe lightning strikes. The guests were on board a boat headed for the bride's house when weather conditions become more serious killing at least 17 party guests and injuring the groom.

A Bangladesh groom has been injured and at least 17 others killed in severe lightning strikes. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

Authorities say the bride was not on board, Dispatch Live reports.

Wedding guests were dismounting the boat and on their way to the bride's home when the lightning struck.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightning as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day, due to the bad weather.

The BBC reports that deforestation may be contributing to the severity of strikes as disappearing trees would once have easily conducted the bolts of lightning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another wedding-related story by YEN.com.gh, a young lady with the Instagram handle @queenbosa_bosa has shown off her skill as a professional dancer on her wedding day.

Despite being in a white flowing gown, the lady showed off her dance moves. At a point, she did the popular gbese moves.

Her husband with his hands full of dollars also tried to measure up. Impressed by his wife's performance, he rained some dollar bills on her.

Friends were especially impressed with the wife's energy on the dance floor. People struggled to capture her with their camera phones.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh