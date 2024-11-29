Yaa Baby, a Ghanaian lady based abroad has achieved a major milestone in her life in Canada

She expressed excitement after receiving her Canadian Permanent Residency

Yaa Baby's success story abroad become a source of inspiration to Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian lady based abroad was overwhelmed with mixed emotions as she finally obtained her Canadian Permanent Residency (PR).

A video shared on TikTok captured the moment the Ghanaian lady, identified as Yaa Baby opened a white envelope containing her Canadian PR.

Yaa Baby, a Ghanaian lady celebrates after obtaining her Canadian Permanent Residency. Photo credit: @itz_me_yaababy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Yaa Baby indicated that she received the Permanent Residency after five months of submitting her application.

She further indicated that she relocated to Canada as an international student and received her PR two years after completing her studies in Canada.

In a caption accompanying the video, the Ghanaian lady expressed joy and gratitude to God for the exciting new chapter in her life.

"Officially calling Canada my second home, after my 2 years international student journey. Thank you GOD , Thank you Canada. I am overjoyed with this new chapter of my life," she said.

"Only immigrants will understand how special this moment is to me. I am so proud of myself for not giving up of this journey. May this encourage you to keep your heads up," she further wrote.

Yaa Baby's friends congratulated her

Yaa Baby's video got a lot of traction on TikTok, as many people including her friends thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

@Eseza wrote:

"How long did it take you to put in the pr application?"

YaaBaby replied:

"5months."

@Miss B also wrote:

"Hello Maaa . Please did you go about it . Congratulations to you."

@Willturckson23 commented:

"Congratulations But I need a PSW job for Someone oo."

@King George also commented:

"I have literally followed your journey from your enrollment to completion..Congratulations Yaa..Hopefully,I get my PR next year."

Ghanaian lady celebrates her wins in Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who relocated to Canada celebrated her first achievement in the country.

In a video, the lady recounted some difficult moments she faced with accommodation during her first few months abroad.

Despite the difficulties, the lady said she persevered to move into her apartment, a major achievement in her life abroad.

