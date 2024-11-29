Anita Afriyie, in a TikTok live, held a prayer session for TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude

The gospel musician turned evangelist advised the foodie to embark on a seven-day fast

Anita Afriyie's video triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Gospel musician turned evangelist Anita Afriyie courted attention after a video of her praying for TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude surfaced on social media.

Anita Afriyie prays for Oheneba Jude

In a TikTok live session, Anita Afriyie held a long prayer session for Oheneba Jude in her home.

The gospel musician, who relocated to the United States some years back, said she had a vision that some bad individuals had conspired to harm the TikTok sensation's life.

In the video, she prayed to God to seek protection for Oheneba Jude and thwart the evil plans of the alleged individuals.

Anita Afriyie also advised the TikToker, who recently received backlash for endorsing the NPP and vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to embark on a seven-day fasting session as part of the instructions she received from God.

Anita Afriyie's prayer session stirs reactions

Anita Afriyie's video triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

iamofficialasante commented:

"I am sorry to say, is that prayers or being blasphemy?"

abdullai670 said:

"Anita paaaaaa😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Asem b3n Na )kaa nu ???😂😂."

efia._b commented:

"Ebusua entwam o. Unless you do the 7 days fasting for Jude cos our Don Simon fruit juice and Chez Ami’s Acheke can’t go waste 🤣😆."

beduaamaameesi said:

"So the woman of God couldn’t get Jude’s number so she sent it through here oooo daaaabi."

ritae_mo commented:

"When he wasn't in the limelight no dec moamhyɛ nkɔm mo blc oooo."

Love said:

"Please don't joke with prophecy."

NANA AGYEMANG commented:

"I see something in this woman that Ghanaians will not see until she is no more 🥺😔."

Lady "J"Backup said:

"May God protect and preserve him from all evil in Jesus name, Amen."

Oheneba Jude addresses harsh criticism

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude almost shed tears as he addressed harsh criticism about his craft on social media.

The TikToker disclosed that he had been hurt and overwhelmed by the countless criticisms and insults he received from critics.

Despite admitting his disappointment, Oheneba Jude maintained that it was not his style to trade insults with any of his naysayers.

