Wanderlust Ghana Expedition Club has suspended its 30,000-kilometer Cross-Country Overland Expedition

The team said it has discovered that two of its vehicles were reported stolen in Canada in 2019 and 2022

The vehicles were flagged as stolen when the team entered the Republic of the Congo for its expedition

The cars believed to be stolen are a 2016 Lexus RX 350 and a 2018 Toyota Tacoma.

When the team entered the Republic of the Congo, the vehicles were flagged as stolen, and they were handed over to security officials for investigation.

Wanderlust, in a statement, said law enforcement agencies in Canada and Ghana have been notified of the situation.

The third vehicle involved in the expedition, a Ford F150 Raptor, has been shipped back to Ghana from Pointe-Noir, Congo.

Wanderlust Ghana clarified that the cars were bought from car dealers in Accra.

"It is worth noting that the two vehicles were purchased by the participating team members from car dealers in Accra, Ghana, after conducting thorough due diligence to the best of our abilities, including paid Carfax verifications, which all returned clean results at the time of purchase."

Wanderlust added that it is working on acquiring a new set of vehicles to complete the expedition.

So far, it says it has covered 28,811 kilometres across 28 countries in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Team Wanderlust pours libation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Wanderlust team shared a video of themselves pouring libation at the Iraqi-Kuwait border.

The men were entering Kuwait from Iraq and needed to discard all the alcohol in their possession or face stated punishments for defying the country's law.

Public intoxication or driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by fines, imprisonment, deportation and confiscation of one's driving license.

In a video shared on Pebble, the CEO of Saka Homes, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, led the libation as he thanked the gods and asked them to protect them.

