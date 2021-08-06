A Canadian athlete identified as Penny Oleksiak has taken to social media to send a message to her high school teacher who said swimming would not get her anywhere

The 21-year-old lady is doing well for herself as she has won three medals for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics

According to Penny, most of her teachers saw her vision and encouraged her, but that particular one was always discouraging her

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A 21-year-old Canadian swimmer and Olympic medalist, Penny Oleksiak, has sent a message to her high school teacher who doubted her.

The young lady has won three medals for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. She now has a total of seven Olympic medals to her credit, Fox News reports.

Penny Oleksiak is one of the most decorated Canadian Olympic athlete. Photo credit: François-Xavier MARIT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Penny, who is one of the most decorated Canadian Olympic athletes, said her high school teacher told her to stop swimming because it wouldn't get her anywhere.

She wrote:

"I just googled ‘Canada’s most decorated Olympian’ and my name came up. I want to thank that teacher in high school who told me to stop swimming to focus on school (because) swimming wouldn’t get me anywhere. This is what dreams are made of."

No shade towards teachers in general

The athlete, however, noted that she wasn't shading teachers in general, adding that her sister is also a teacher, New York Post reports.

She said most of her teachers saw her vision and pushed her towards it. According to her, the teacher who constantly dragged her down is the worst of all time.

Countries offering their Olympic medalists money

YEN.com.gh previously listed some countries offering a whopping sum of money to their Olympic medalists.

Any Singaporean that brings home a gold medal gets 1 million Singapore dollars (N305,656,446). This is the highest payout for an individual gold medalist.

A silver medalist gets of 500,000 Singapore dollars and a bronze medalist receives 250,000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh