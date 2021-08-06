Joyce Boakye has opened up about an allegation of theft levelled against her recently

She was alleged to be the one who stole some scented candles in Nana Aba Anamoah's house

Joyce Boakye is currently trending on social media following her beef with media personality, Mona Gucci

Ghanaian actress, Joyce Boakye, has cleared the air on an allegation that she stole some scented candles during the birthday party of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

While speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, famed as Delay, Joyce Boakye said the CCTV camera in Nana Aba's home would be her alibi.

According to Joyce Boakye, she was not personally invited to the private birthday party held in the home of Nana Aba Anamoah.

She however revealed that she tagged along with a friend, Sandra, who asked her to accompany her to the party because she did not want to be lonely.

Joyce Boakye said that when she got to the party, she distanced herself from the crowd and perched behind a door so as to avoid mingling with her others.

The Kumawood actress said she was certain that she was going to be exonerated if the CCTV footage from the fateful day would be used as a reference.

A day after Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday party, she took to social media to call out those who had come to her house to steal her scented candles.

The GH One TV star indicated that she had footage of the culprit and would post it if the candles were not returned.

Following her post, an anonymous reply came in with the person apologizing for taking the candles and promising to return them.

However, the recent beef between Mona Gucci and Joyce Boakye has resurrected the scented candle saga with the former accusing the latter of being the one behind the theft.

