A video of Prophet Kofi Oduro expressing his views on the Dutch passport versus PhD debate has popped up online

The renowned man of God criticised Mr Happiness for condemning PhD holders due to his Dutch passport

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they expressed mixed reactions to Prophet Oduro's comments

Ghanaian Prophet Kofi Oduro has weighed in on the Dutch passport versus PhD debate.

In an online video, the renowned man of God heavily descended on Ghanaian national-turned-Dutch citizen Mr Happiness over his negative comments about obtaining a PhD from a Ghanaian University.

Mr Happiness has recently become the talk of the town after he compared his Dutch passport to a PhD obtained from any acclaimed Ghanaian University.

He argued that the Dutch passport holds more value than the PhD. His comments generated a social media frenzy, with some netizens defending his claim while others disagreed with his assertion.

Prophet Kofi Oduro is the latest to share his view on the matter. He believes a PhD is more important than a Dutch passport.

He criticised Mr Happiness for his comments, arguing that, with his claim, he's rubbished education.

"This generation is sick," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Prophet Oduro's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video. Some agreed with his assertion, while others disagreed.

@user7515286191309 wrote:

"Dutch passport is better than PHD in Ghana Sir with all due respect."

@franklintsivor wrote:

"Sorry Rev, Mr Happiness is of a different perspective."

@Ampadu Ago wrote:

"Wen otomfuo daughter graduated dat was wen I saw Mr Happiness has no point n we supporting him cos of poverty."

@Asieduben wrote:

"Daddy the generation is not mad. It’s the leaders that’s making the phd acquired in Ghana useless. Let’s stop the hypocrisy and bring on board the reality in life ok. Our leaders are not helping?"

@Junior

"Papa this one de3 nkoaa I won’t support you. Because phd in Ghana. Why is our degree holders running away. A whole minister went to stay in abronkyire to give birth."

@Kayboi

"Do you know what it means for a Dutch passport for someone as well."

