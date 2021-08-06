A 32-year-old mother of 2 has been diagnosed with a kidney disease that requires GHc300k for a transplant

It is indicated that the beautiful Eva Amponsah Yeboah was diagnosed with the condition a year ago but it just got very critical

Donors can send their monies to the MOMO number 0552825844 or UBA Bank Account 0312958104503 all with the name Gigs Company Limited

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Eva Amponsah Yeboah, a beautiful 32-year-old Ghanaian lady, is in critical condition as she is suffering from a kidney disease that has developed into its end-stage currently.

Confirming the report on his verified Twitter handle, Mr. Whyte with the handle @RevErskineGH of YFM also indicated that Eva needs GHC300,000 to undergo a transplant.

It is indicated that the mother of two has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease for over a year now but her current condition is fast deteriorating and she needs to be flown to India for the surgical procedure.

Eva Amponsah Yeboah Credit: @RevErskineGH

Source: Twitter

How to donate

Anyone with the capacity to support is encouraged to donate to MTN Momo Number 0552825844 (Gigs Company Limited).

Otherwise, the Bank Account 0312958104503, registered under the name Gigs Company Limited with UBA Bank can be used.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments on the post

@Koofantee said:

I always say this chale we for always pray for good health. Sickness no good I swear

@Kanawu9 indicated:

Please explain this to me ... How does the kidney problem come , in a sudden or it regularly gives some signs and symptoms?? Looking at her before and after , I wonder how it got this bad

Man saves his brother suffering from kidney disease

Two brilliant brothers, Tenashi and Joe, have given real meaning to the word 'brotherhood' as one donated his kidney to have the life of the other saved.

The two brothers identified as Tenashi and Joe narrated their heartwarming story in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on myjoyonline.com

Joe, the victim, was pursuing his dream of becoming a medical doctor when he was sadly diagnosed with the kidney problem and had to put a pause on his education.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh