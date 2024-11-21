Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Jamilatu Iddrisu, known as Empress Jamila, shared a video of her surprise marriage proposal

Overjoyed, she expressed gratitude to God for bringing her happiness, turning family gatherings from mourning to a celebration of love

Several social media users who watched the video congratulated Empress Jamila and shared in her joy

Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Jamilatu Iddrisu shared a video of her marriage proposal by a man she has been dating for a while.

The businesswoman and fashion stylist shared the video on her Instagram page on her birthday, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Ghanaian businesswoman Empress Jamila announces her engagement with a video. Photo credit: @empress_jamila

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Empress Jamila said she was excited that her family would gather not to cry like they had in the past but to celebrate love and be happy.

“For years and years, when my family gathered, it was because of a funeral. Now, when my family gather, it will be because it is our turn to celebrate the Goodness of God.”

Empress Jamila added that she was grateful to God for bringing her a man and making her happy.

In the video, Empress Jamila entered a room where everything had been set for her proposal. She was unaware of what was going on and found it difficult to stand on her feet when she realised it was her proposal.

Even though she did not show the future husband’s face, Empress Jamila said yes to the proposal since she showed the ring on her finger in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Empress Jamila on her engagement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Empress Jamila’s proposal video. Read them below.

lace_n_slay said:

“Your caption made me cry. I am soooo happy for you. Congratulations & God bless your marriage🙏🏽.”

Foodbankgh wrote:

“Aww my Jam Jam 😦😦it’s raining Congratulations for you everywhere 🙌🎉Furnace of Answers 😫🙏 We dey pray …. Edey Show❤️❤️❤️What can’t El Roi do?🙌🙌🙌.”

Everythinbedroom said:

“Yes oo Daughters of @tmhci where Destinies are fulfilled 🥰🥰 congratulations sis🥰.”

Alexandrinamakeup wrote:

“I’m screaming and jumping for joy . I’m so overwhelmed with happiness for you @empress_jamila_ . Congratulations! You deserve it all and more 💓💓💓💓 You two make a beautiful couple and shall have a happy home 💓💓💓💓.”

Karenkashkane said:

“What a way to celebrate your birthday 🥰🥰😍😍Happy birthday Jam Jam you’re going to be a very very gorgeous wife and bride 😍😍CONGRATULATIONS.”

msnancy_sc wrote:

“Congratulations Asoreba. Our God is great 😍.”

Kwakuzee said:

“It's about to go DOWN 😍.”

