There have been new plot twists concerning the death of the policewoman who was found dead in her pool of blood at a hotel in Nkawkaw has been unraveled.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police have listed the facts unravelled so far during its preliminary investigation.

Below are the details so far;

Sarah Adjei left her house with her boyfriend, Timothy Dampare, under lock at her apartment at Nkawkaw on Saturday, 7th August 2021. Sarah reportedly drove a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 331-19, belonging to her boyfriend, to the Misiho Hotel near Nkawkaw. Records at the Misiho Hotel indicate that she arrived at the hotel around 12:00 pm for a short stay. Richard Nimo, the hotel manager, said at about 7:00 pm on the same day, he realised that there was no activity in the room and decided to check on to find Sarah lying on the floor stabbed and in a pool of blood. As should be done, Nimo called the police to the crime scene, only for the deceased to be identified as a staff of the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command. The Police team then visited the home of the deceased and noticed the apartment has been locked with Timothy Dampare in it. The police stated that it found two notes during its investigations. One was found at the hotel the other on the balcony of the policewoman's house. An unknown male voice answered the phone of the deceased when it was called, and stated that she owed him Twenty-Eight Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢: 28,000.00). The unknown voice however stated that because she is owing him, he has seized seizure of the Hyundai Elantra vehicle.

10K Bounty on the head of killer of Damongo policewoman

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced a reward of GHC10,000 for anyone who will provide information on the whereabouts of the killer of the policewoman in his constituency.

The Savannah regional minister and Chairman of the Savannah Regional Security Council, Saeed Muazu Jibril made this known.

He said anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the prime suspect in the murder of a police Constable Sandra Aseidu would be rewarded handsomely.

