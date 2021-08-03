Samuel Abu Jinapor has announced a GHC10,000 bounty on the head of the killer of the Damongo policewoman

He said anyone who will provide information on the whereabouts of the killer of the policewoman in his constituency will receive this reward

Police in the region has however launched an investigation into the case

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced a reward of GHC10,000 for anyone who will provide information on the whereabouts of the killer of the policewoman in his constituency.

The Savannah regional minister and Chairman of the Savannah Regional Security Council, Saeed Muazu Jibril made this known.

He said anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the prime suspect in the murder of a police Constable Sandra Aseidu would be rewarded handsomely.

Anyone with information on killer of Damongo policewoman will get GHc10k reward - Jinapor Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Police Constable identified as Sandra Asiedu, stationed at Damongo in the Savannah Region, was found dead at her residence.

Residents say before the police constable’s death, a misunderstanding ensued between the boyfriend and another man believed to be a military officer whom the former suspects of having an amorous affair with.

Starr News report suggested that she was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on August 1, 2021.

Constable Sandra was spotted dressed in boxer shorts and a ladies vest lying in a supine position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck when her door was forced open.

Per a police report, based on the testament of her landlord, her boyfriend who came from Obuasi to visit her, allegedly committed the crime.

According to the Savannah police, series of events make the boyfriend a prime suspect in this case.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, said investigations have already been launched into the gruesome murder of a police Constable Sandra Aseidu.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News