Kidi has fulfilled a promise that was made to the 9-year-old boy whose Our Day letter took social media by storm last week

The famous Ghanaian musician led the Our Day boy to Fidelity Bank where an account was created for him with a seed amount of GHc 3,000

A good number of Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on this development

Famous Ghanaian musician, Kidi, has assisted the viral Our Day boy, Oswald Gennuh, to get a Bright Kids account from Fidelity Bank as he was promised during his massive celebration online.

Fidelity Bank was one of the over 50 companies who thronged in to promise and donate different gifts to Oswald after a letter of him requesting items from his mother went viral.

When the head was on, Kidi on his verified Twitter handle, @KiDiMusic stated that:

"My friends at Fidelity bank will open a Bright Kids Account with a seed money of GHS 3000 for Oswald. Our day way!"

This is the promise the musician together with the bank decided to fulfill.

What Twitter users are saying

Below were some social media reactions Twitter users shared on this.

@GhPlug said:

This kid dierr in mother anaa.. i wish u could use the same energy to help this poor woman.. her female child is crying just to be in school kidi.. Osward has had enough pls turn ur attention hereFolded hands

@DanielB17861327 mentioned:

Nice move man, but he is not a less privileged boy, you should have done that for a less privileged person because he and his family even presented the gifts to the orphanage house

As readers may recall, Oswald, the young boy who decided to communicate his Our Day wishes to his mother, Rita Gennuh, via writing became an overnight star after the letter went viral online

His interesting piece of writing got over 50 companies coming up to promise huge packages for the young boy and his teachers, school mates and parents.

YEN.com.gh has been able to put together some amazing details about the little genius whose name is now on the lips and fingertips of many Ghanaians.

