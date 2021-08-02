Nana Ama Serwaa, a Ghanaian woman has come out to reveal how 'Our Day' boy, Oswald's father was a great blessing to her family

According to her, she lost her child's father a few years ago and Oswald's dad fathered her child like his own

She indicated that Oswald's father has done a lot of good in his life and God is blessing him through his son

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A Ghanaian lady identified as Nana Ama Serwaa on Facebook, has asserted that the father of the viral Our Day boy's blessings were what fell on the nine-year-old Oswald.

According to Nana Ama, Oswald's dad, Mark Gennuh, is an extraordinary human being who was very supportive to her family, especially when the child's father passed on.

The woman further emphatically stated that the numerous gifts that were showered on Oswald were truly deserved as she encouraged critics to take another look at the story.

See Nana Ama's post below:

"This is a man who has supported my son after he lost his father, trying everything he can. I could write a list but to mention few, Mark Gennuh availed himself when we painfully lost Daniel, trying everything to make us feel ok, Making my sons birthday memorable and playing important roles in his life. You gave us hope, you supported us in our difficult moment," she said.

Credit: Nana Ama Serwaa

Source: Facebook

Many Ghanaians on social media woke up on the morning of July 30, 2021, to a trend on Twitter concerning a young boy named Oswald, who wrote a letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration at school.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, in the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

After the letter went viral, YEN.com.gh was able to count well over 50 companies in Ghana joined the trend to promise packages later delivered for the boy's 'Our Day' celebration.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen