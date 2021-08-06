A video showing a trotro driver rolling on the floor in the bush has caused a stir

Reports have it that he took to the bush to pretend he was mad after hitting a car

Checks show that he crashed into a Range Rover while driving on a busy road

A commercial bus driver has had to take to the bush and pretend to have lost his senses after he hit a Range Rover Sports car with his bus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the commercial bus driver popularly known as trotro driver, was seen rolling in a nearby bush following the accident.

The said trotro driver had taken off his shirt and was seen displaying in the bush as if to say that he had lost his senses.

Trotro driver pretends to be mad after crashing into Range Rover; rolls on the floor like keeper in video. Source: Instagram/abathegreat

Source: Instagram

The collision had attracted many people to the scene who were there to assess the damage caused but the commercial bus driver was already in the dirt.

He was seen jumping up and down and putting himself on the floor as the camera caught what he was doing.

It appeared the collision was quite severe as the 2021 Range Rover was seen turned upside down on the ear of the road.

Unperturbed by what was going on, the driver kept at his pretense with the hopes that he was not going to be made to pay for the damages that he had caused to the expensive car.

