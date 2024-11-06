Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted eating a large bowl of fufu

In the video, he finished off the food which reportedly cost GH¢1,500 and had been paid for by a social media content creator

The trending video of Ohenaba Jude has attracted reactions from some Ghanaians who came across it on his TikTok account

A video of Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude consuming a large bowl of food has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

The Kumasi-based social media star reportedly ate GH¢1,500 worth of fufu and light soup with assorted proteins in the online video.

A Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude eats GH¢1,500 worth of fufu. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok.

The food was purportedly sponsored by a social media content creator as a condition to interview Oheneba Jude.

In a video making rounds on social media, Oheneba Jude, famed for his love for food, was captured with a large Asanka (earthenware bowl) filled to the brim with fufu and various meat and fish.

The content creator was also sighted in the trending video complaining bitterly after being made to pay GH¢1,500 for the food.

Oheneba Jude later requested a drink to top it up with his large earthenware bowl of fufu but was flatly rejected by the content creator.

Netizen reacts to Oheneba Jude's video

Ghanaians share their views on Oheneba Jude's trending TikTok video.

Nana Ama said:

"Mr Maxwell is angry ooo."

@ara_bella700 also said:

"Help him eat and pay with him."

@sweety wrote:

"Which one is 1,500."

@Adwoa Fosuaa also wrote:

"Hahahaha Jude Fufu."

@3rd.Decemberboy__ commented:

"Herrrhh this man is funny."

Naa Ashorkor invites Oheneba on fufu date

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor invited Oheneba Jude on a fufu date in Kumasi.

The actress, who was visiting Kumasi for a play at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology said that she wished to enjoy a meal with the creator.

Oheneba Jude, in a video posted on his TikTok page at the time, reacted to Naa Ashorkor's invitation with excitement, sparking many reactions from netizens.

