A beautiful Ghanaian lady has confused many as she dances in an interesting way to Black Sherif's 2nd Sermon song at what seems to be a wedding reception.

The way the lady is seen reacting to the music in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh can be likened to an individual who is under the influence of the anointing.

The video shared by the Facebook handle, Okyeame tv, also had other ladies in gorgeous red dresses dancing to the second sermon song but not with half of the energy of the 'anointed lady'.

Ghanaian Lady Appears to Have Fallen Under Anointing as Black Sheriff's 2nd Sermon is Played At A Reception Source: Okyeame tv

Source: Facebook

The post came along with the caption. 'Kwaku Frimpong de as3m aba'

Ghanaians who saw this expressed their shock under the comments sections.

The video as at the time of this publication has close to 3,000 views.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Odehye Kwaku Owusu-Baah commented:

when you marry a slay Queen

From Leslie Wood:

Dis de3 you marry am there way she will quarrel with you de3

Gyamerah Martin said:

No one is thinking anymore in this country

Baten Seth commented:

What is wrong with the world?

Erz Sam replied:

They r smelling like something....

Watch the video linked here

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, an energetic Ghanaian lady has been spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day'.

The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

Some Ghanaians seemed entertained and admired her talent, but some appeared disappointed by her act.

