A video making rounds on social media has shown Dancegodlloyd in battle

The popular Ghanaian dancer was seen facing off with a visually impaired woman

Many people around were seen cheering on the old lady in their tightly contested battle

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A new video making rounds showing Ghanaian dancer Dancegodlloyd facing off in a dance battle with an old lady has warmed the hearts of social media users.

In the video, Already choreographer was seen standing in what looked like the forecourt of a compound house as he showed off his dance skills.

Dancegodlloyd was facing the unlikeliest of opponents in a hot dance battle - a visually impaired old woman.

Visually impaired old woman challenges Dancegodlloyd in dance battle (video). Source: Instagram/slayiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

The duo took turns to show off their dance moves in front of people who had gathered to root for the best dancer.

In what appeared like a one-sided battle, the old woman seemed to be getting all the cheers as her moves - ranging from traditional dance to contemporary moves - received the loudest cheers.

After entertaining the crowd with his own dance moves, Dancegodlloyd took to mimicking his opponent's moves in what looked like a formation dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Amid the cheers that were coming from the entertained crowd, Dancegodlloyd topped dancing and gave the old lady a warm hug and congratulated her for giving him a hot contest.

Many people who chanced upon the video were left inspired and happy at the same time after watching the old woman live her life to the fullest.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a new video flaunting her beauty in what looked like a kitchen.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen