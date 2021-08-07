A video showing Dr UN during a studio session has sent laughter flowing on social media

In the video, the social media sensation was seen singing with a piercing voice while being backed by another man

Dr UN was recently in the news after it was alleged that he had put an SHS lady in the family way

A video showing Kwame Owusu Fordjour, famed as Dr UN recording what appeared like a new song in a music studio has sent social media users into a frenzy

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr UN was busily delivering his lines in what appeared like a new song which was being put together.

Behind him stood one man who also appeared to be giving Dr UN some moral support as well as doubling as a backing vocalist.

Dr UN, in the video, was heard singing off-key or so it seemed as his ears were covered with huge earphones preventing him from hearing himself sing.

The social media 'awards specialist' was seen wearing a pullover under a long-sleeved shirt and had on a cap.

There were some multicoloured paraphernalia around his neck as he shut his eyes tightly and delivered his lines in the song.

Many fans of the internet sensation took to the comment section to express their views over DR UN's singing.

akousashuga came in with the comment: "Is he part of dis country"

jamesackomah80 wrote: "Only in Ghana"

nana.promzy had this to say: "Na is’t by force to do music"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing Dr UN allegedly denying knowledge of a pregnancy has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr UN appeared to be in a meeting with two ladies after one of them accused him of putting her in the family way.

From the discussions, it came to light that the alleged pregnant lady was a student in a senior high school in the country.

