Drama nearly unfolded at the forecourt of Parliament when popular NDC activist Ralph St Williams confronted New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Stephen Amoah.

Stephen Amoah, who represents the people of Nhiayeso in Parliament arrived to witness the 2025 budget reading when suddenly, Ralph approached him.

Ralph St Williams confronts NPP MP, triggers Ghanaians. Image source: GH Brain

Source: TikTok

Ralph took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency.

According to Ralph, he visited the MP's constituency a day before the budget reading and was appalled.

He claims the constituency is saddled with a lot of challenges which need urgent attention, however, the MP has been in office for eight years without addressing them. He mentioned poor roads, poor living conditions of residents, etc.

He, therefore asked the MP to remain silent in Parliament and not contribute to discussions in the House, especially when it involves criticising the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Stephen Amoah who seemed unhappy about the incident did not utter a word to him but reported the young man to police officers in Parliament.

Watch the video below:

Who is Ralph St Williams

Ralph St Williams is a popular activist who actively campaigned against Galamsey ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He was among the individuals who blocked roads and prevented commuters from using some major roads in Accra to voice his concerns over the illegal mining menace in the country.

Netizens slam Ralph St Williams

Netizens who saw the video of Ralph confronting the MP were unhappy. Many criticised him, condemning his approach to the issue.

Social media users stated that he had a valid point in pointing out the challenges of the MP to him, however, his approach to the matter was wrong.

@dannygh_ wrote:

"I see nothing wrong here. Freedom of speech and not once did he touch him."

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

"But this guy what kinda lawlessness is that? Mchwewww."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"But this guy what dey wrong am."

@Hajjyass70 wrote;

"Message well sent but he could’ve at least done so diplomatically. He’s speaking the truth to sticka nuisance."

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"What this guy Dey do be very annoying Idey hope say somebody go talk to am."

@NtimBarima wrote:

"He could have sent the message without being passive aggressive."

@metamorfos28 wrote:

"I am surprised at Stephen Amoah’s composure considering how hard Ralph tried to provoke him."

@Omec_Gh wrote:

"You are doing toooo much haba."

@DontdoYawa wrote:

"An activist who speaks for the NDC and not the citizens.......we brought this on ourselves."

@Nii_official_gh wrote:

"I hope he won’t cry today."

@CastinBillz wrote:

"This guy elsewhere he would have committed to an asylum.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh