It's safe to say songs from Stonebwoy are everyone, from high-profile personalities to the everyday person

The video was taken on the set of 'Touch of France' which showcases the relationship between Ghana and France

Stonebwoy is the latest guest on the show

A video has popped up online of Annie Sophie Ave, the French Ambassador to Ghana dancing to Stonebwoy's song 'Sobolo.'

A video posted on Twitter sees Ave showing her dancing skills during the taping of 'Touch of France,' a show that she hosts. The show has featured the likes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dumelo and Jackie Appiah.

French Ambassador to Ghana dances to Stonebwoy's song 'Sobolo' in new video. Photo source: @as.ave

Ave was named the French Ambassador to Ghana in 2018 by the President of France. Since then, she has largely become a part of Ghanaian society

Watch the video of the dance below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Annie Sophie Ave had described the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron as a “moron.”

Speaking in an interview on Starr103.5FM and monitored by YEN.com.gh, Ave’ said the incident gave France an appalling image across the globe.

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Stonebwoy had advised fans against trying to emulate their favourite personalities.

Speaking during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he stated that most of the luxurious things including mansions and cars that celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs.

He shared that those things are for the purposes of "branding and packaging" adding that the real owners of said items are not living their lives in the open compared to persons in the entertainment industry.

His comments were made in the wake of himself, Shatta Wale, and Davido of Nigeria flaunting Rolls Royce and G-Wagon on social media.

