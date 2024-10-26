The government has dismissed reports that jihadists are using the country's northern sector as a covert logistical base

The rebuttal was in reaction to a Reuters report which claimed that jihadists operating in the Sahel would come to Ghana to refuel, get medical treatment and return to Burkina Faso

The government assured Ghanaians that it has put in place enough security measures to stop the advance of the jihadists

The Akufo-Addo administration has denounced claims that Islamist militants from Burkina Faso are using parts of northern Ghana as covert logistical and medical support bases.

The government’s rebuttal follows a Reuters report which suggested that Islamist militants were leveraging Ghanaian territory to sustain their insurgency in Burkina Faso.

The government says the only activities happening on Ghana's northern borders are trade and not terrorist activities.

Source: Getty Images

Reuters had reported that several Ghanaian security officials and diplomats had confirmed that the insurgents were stocking up on fuel, food and explosives and getting their injured hospital care in Ghana before returning to Burkina Faso to continue their insurgency.

The Netherlands Institute of International Relations, in a recent report, even alleged that it appears that Ghana may have accepted a de facto non-aggression pact with JNIM, the pro-al Qaeda group occupying more than half of Burkina Fso’s territory.

Addressing the claims on Citi FM on Friday, October 25, 2024, the government spokesperson on security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, dismissed the allegations.

He said Reuters’ claims were unfounded and baseless.

He explained that primarily, the cross-border activities between Ghana and Burkina Faso are trade-oriented and very legitimate.

Boakye-Danquah emphasised that Ghnana’s government has been coordinating with various security agencies to ensure the country’s northern borders are secure and not infiltrated.

He said monitoring is still ongoing along the country’s nearly 400-mile border with Burkina Faso, and security agencies have been advised to remain vigilant in anticipation of any attacks from jihadists.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah assured Ghanaians that the government was committed to upholding the country’s stability and citizens’ safety amidst the threat from the north.

Togolese flee to Ghana over terrorist attack

Over 200 residents of three border communities fled Togo to Ghana on the evening of March 5, 2024, following a suspected terrorist attack at Nagudi in the neighbouring country.

The Togolese communities were attacked by about 10 armed men on motorbikes.

Joy News reported that about eight people were suspected to have been killed during the attack.

Following the incident, residents of Jangbande, Tambeng, and Tantara 2 abandoned their villages and fled to safety in Bunkpurugu, Wenchike, and Yunyoo in Ghana.

Six die in attack

YEN.com.gh reported that six people have been reported dead in another attack in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Gunmen opened fire on a bus which was travelling to a market in the nearby Binduri district.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh