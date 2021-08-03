Nana Ama McBrown's husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah has celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

McBrown took to social media to share photos in celebration of Maxwell's birthday

Many followers joined the actress in hailing her husband on his special occasion

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Maxwell Mawu Mensah, the husband of actress Nana Ama McBrown, has turned a year older today, August 3, 2021.

In celebration of Maxwell's birthday, McBrown has taken to her social media pages to eulogize him.

The actress shared three photos of her husband in his usual handsome and stylish elements.

McBrown's husband is celebrating his borthday Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Maxwell wore a black polo t-shirt over a pair of black trousers. He completed his looks with a black pair of spectacles and a black pair of shoes.

Sharing the photos, McBrown hailed Maxwell as her love while describing him as someone who deserves to live and win.

McBrown also prayed that all Maxwell wishes for in life will be blessed.

"Mr Mensah ❤ You deserve to Live and Win. I bless everything you wish for in the name of Jesus @maxmmens Happy Birthday #MoreBlessings #3rdAugust #BRIMM," she said.

Reactions

Following McBrown's birthday message, many people have taken to the comment section to also wish Maxwell well.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

Actress Yvonne Nelson (yvonnenelsongh):

"Happy birthday ."

TV personality Selly Galley (sellygalley) said:

"Happy birthday Mr Mensah ❤️."

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu a.k.a. Borga Sylvia (iamsandraadu):

"@iamamamcbrown happy birthday my dear."

Actress Victoria Lebene (victorialebenee) said:

"Happy birthday to my big brother ❤️."

Patapaa's wife Liha Miller (lihamiller) said:

"Happy birthday My In-Law, More Life More Blessings ."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper